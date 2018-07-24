Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2018 political guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Senate, Governor, U.S Congress, Attorney General, Secretary of State and State Auditor this fall. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of our viewer’s questions.

Above is the video and below the answers Joe Radinovich provided. This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

Responses from Joe Radinovich, DFL candidate for the 8th District:

Do you support changing the law to release non-violent drug offenders currently serving federal prison terms?

Yes. Too many young people have been unnecessarily swept into the criminal justice system, making it more difficult for them to secure a good job and find affordable housing. We must instead prioritize investments that expand opportunities for individuals throughout life such as early childhood education programs, increased access to quality healthcare, and affordable childcare.

Should Congress appropriate $25 billion to build a security wall along the U.S.-Mexico border?

No.

Should children brought to the United States with their parents illegally be given a path to U.S. citizenship, or should they be deported to their native countries?

Children should never take blame for the actions of a parent. It runs counter to our core values as Americans to punish those who have been brought here through no choice of their own. Children brought to the United States with their parents illegally should absolutely be given a path to U.S. citizenship.

Do you think North Korea will “denuclearize,” as President Trump says it will?

No. The North Korean government has broken its commitment to the international community to denuclearize several times over the last three decades and the President’s trip did not secure promises from the regime to take tangible steps to eliminate their nuclear arsenal.

Do you believe in climate change, and should the U.S. rejoin the Paris climate accords?

Yes, and yes. Climate change is real and is one of the greatest threats to our planet. We must work with our international partners to expand our efforts to reduce our global carbon footprint, transition to clean technology, and reduce our use of fossil fuels.

Canada is retaliating for the U.S. tariffs by imposing tariffs of its own on Minnesota products. Among the Minnesota products: grain, aluminum, boats and boat accessories, packaged dairy products, ATVs, and much more. China imposed retaliatory tariffs on Minnesota soybeans and pork products. Do you believe it will hurt Minnesota producers?

Yes, soybean farmers are dealing with a steep decline in prices since the tariffs were imposed. We need smart trade deals that value American workers and environmental standards. Additionally, when tariffs are imposed they should be strategically targeted as opposed to the President’s careless approach so we don’t incite a global trade war, especially with our allies.