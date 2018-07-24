Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2018 political guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Senate, Governor, U.S Congress, Attorney General, Secretary of State and State Auditor this fall. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of our viewer’s questions.

Below are the answers Mike Rothman provided. This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

Responses from Mike Rothman, DFL candidate for Attorney General:

Should Minnesota cities be allowed to declare themselves “sanctuary cities” and decline to cooperate with federal officials to enforce immigration laws?

As Attorney General, I will issue guidance to Minnesota cities that wish to enact local laws or policies that keep our immigrant neighbors safe and secure while staying consistent with current federal law. This guidance will describe the legal landscape governing immigration issues and assist local governments that wish to become “sanctuary cities” by suggesting language for local laws. The guidance also will include a review of enacted provisions across the country, including the current separation ordinances in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

As Commerce Commissioner, I joined Minnesota’s legal effort to challenge the Trump administration’s immigration travel ban. We need to stand strong against inhumane policies like the separation of children from their mothers and fathers. We can do more to improve public safety and defend the rights and well-being of immigrant families.

Finally, it is time for the federal government to enact a 21st Century immigration system that works to strengthen our nation while protecting immigrant communities.



There is an an effort by state attorneys general to sue pharmaceutical companies for their role in helping create the opioid crisis in America and Minnesota. Will you support those efforts by filing a lawsuit on behalf of Minnesota?

Yes, I will take immediate action as Attorney General to hold opioid companies accountable for the damage they have done to our communities and families. First, I will file a lawsuit on behalf of Minnesota against all opioid pharmaceutical companies for deceptive and harmful practices. Second, I will work with health care providers to help Minnesotans on recovery and other issues. Third, I will set up a state task force of experts to help address and propose solutions to the crisis.

Prince’s death from an opioid overdose shocked everyone, and I have met people throughout Minnesota who are seriously affected by the opioid crisis. Nationally, over 40,000 people died in 2016 from opioids, and thousands more suffer from addiction. Minnesota is in crisis, and we can no longer wait to take action.



Should the penalty for certain violent crimes in Minnesota be the death penalty?



No. As Attorney General, I will oppose the idea that Minnesota should have the death penalty. Over the years, Minnesota has determined that, as a matter of public policy, morality and sound criminal justice, the penalty for murder should not include the death penalty. In addition, it is an injustice that wrongly convicted people have been sentenced to death, and many citizens have been released from death row because of their innocence.

Should Minnesota release non-violent drug offenders currently serving Minnesota prison terms?



Some drug offenders belong in prison, but certain non-violent drug offenders, for example those who committed low-level offenses and are open to treatment or rehabilitation, can be released. The Minnesota legislature should review this issue in light of current sentencing laws and prison populations. While the legislature has recently addressed sentencing laws, Minnesota should continue criminal justice reform for non-violent drug offenders who currently serve time for very low-level offenses. Many would be better served by alternatives to imprisonment such as community service, treatment or probation.