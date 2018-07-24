Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2018 political guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Senate, Governor, U.S Congress, Attorney General, Secretary of State and State Auditor this fall. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of our viewer’s questions.

Below are the answers Olé Savior provided. This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

Responses transcribed from Olé Savior Democratic candidate for Governor:

What is the most important priority investment you will make in Minnesota government if you are elected (e.g. education, transportation, health care)?

EBT is only $6.50 a day food: Government is cheating the poor over the last 20 years.

What are your views (if any) about the divide between rural/urban Minnesota; if so, what would you do to address urban/rural concerns (e.g. infrastructure, internet access, economic development)?

All need to be improved.

Should Minnesota pass a law to require criminal background checks for every gun purchase or transaction in the states?

Depends on wording.

Do you believe recreational marijuana should be legalized in Minnesota?

Yes- for medical…yes recreation: decriminalizing partial on the crime issues.

No cookies, candies, selling, etc.

No large amounts, “yes on hemp.”

Should Minnesota raise the minimum wage to $15 statewide?

Yes $15 hr. Businesses can’t afford $15….state of Minnesota should help them chip in.

The MN state representative just look at a $15,000 raise for 4 months of work.

$34,000 + 15,000 = $50,000 each greedy payback time return the money to tax payers.

Should Minnesota grant a permit for Enbridge Energy Company to build a new oil pipeline across central Minnesota, and approve a new route for the updated pipeline?

Yes, no, depends on how they will operate it in the future.

Will you abolish MNSure if you are elected?

No it should be improved for everyone, more cost efficient.

Should Medicaid recipients be required to work?

Republicans say yes, I say no. Make Republicans work more.



The population of Minnesota is expected to grow by 800,000 by 2035. What would you do to accommodate rapid growth on the state’s transportation system? Please outline a future funding mechanism for roads and bridges.

Get more money from the Federal government, they got a lot of hundreds of billions of dollars they waste each year especially on the $700 billion they gave Military Trump and only $535 Billion on suicide issue USA’ll.

Trump should be impeached now he is like a Devil advocate everything good in life he is trying to eliminate, health world care for poor, take away environment issues. Mentally ill: Trump greedy, crazy Trump, does he have Alzheimer disease? Is he his own doctor? Will he live to 200 excellent Trump health he says? Crazy to diagnose himself, news media believes all his lies. Fake President 2017 to 2018.

The governors mansion: make it a shelter for abused children not for MN governors anymore. Mark Dayton never needed a mansion.

My opinion: Mark Dayton D.F.L bought the U.S Senate MN for $12 million dollar and the governorship for 3 million each election year. Millionaire control U.S Congress, Senate Represenatives and maybe now the U.S Supreme Court: Trump must go!

Impeachment of Trump. Trump in my opinion is just a criminal and with his going of criminals is cheating everyone now. Keep Gitmo open for his band of thieves of Crooks.