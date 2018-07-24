MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a pick-up truck Tuesday afternoon in the southwest Twin Cities metro.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash at about 3:51 p.m. on southbound Highway 169 at 150th Street W. in Louisville Township, which is near Shakopee. Authorities say a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading southbound on Highway 169 in the right lane when a 2008 GMC Sierra entered the intersection at 150th Street, and the vehicles collided.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The State Patrol identified the motorcyclist as 51-year-old Randy Michael Darling of Jordan. The driver of the GMC Sierra, a 29-year-old man from New Prague, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

What led up to the crash is under investigation.