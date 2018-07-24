MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Paul Thissen will be sworn-in as an associate justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court Tuesday afternoon.

The former DFL House Speaker and two-time candidate for governor replaces Judge David Stras, who left to serve on the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Shortly after Gov. Mark Dayton announced his pick, Thissen said he was ready to move from policy-making to principled interpretation of the law.

Thissen will become the 95th associate justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court during a public ceremony at Landmark Center in downtown St. Paul.

It’s happening at 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.