  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Minnesota Supreme Court, Paul Thissen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Paul Thissen will be sworn-in as an associate justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court Tuesday afternoon.

The former DFL House Speaker and two-time candidate for governor replaces Judge David Stras, who left to serve on the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Shortly after Gov. Mark Dayton announced his pick, Thissen said he was ready to move from policy-making to principled interpretation of the law.

Thissen will become the 95th associate justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court during a public ceremony at Landmark Center in downtown St. Paul.

It’s happening at 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.