Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2018 political guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Senate, Governor, U.S Congress, Attorney General, Secretary of State and State Auditor this fall. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of our viewer’s questions.

Above is the video and below the answers Tim Holden provided. This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

Responses from Tim Holden, DFL candidate for Governor:

What is the most important priority investment you will make in Minnesota government if you are elected (e.g. education, transportation, health care)?



Our First priority to ALL in Minnesota, Minimize Taxes.

Rational oversight of tax dollars will be a top priority. Funds used for Making Minnesota the Best State for Business and Commerce will be initiated DAY ONE. Funding for the very Best education the state can provide will explored. Funds for infrastructure and transportation will be used as necessary to make Minnesota a commuter friendly twenty first century state.

We will provide Health care for ALL people in Minnesota!!

What are your views (if any) about the divide between rural/urban Minnesota; if so, what would you do to address urban/rural concerns (e.g. infrastructure, internet access, economic development)?

Minnesota will be UNITED & not divided in any way. Funding for ALL necessary resources will be evenly distributed throughout the ENTIRE state. Farms, along with the rural and urban cores will be analyzed with tax funds being allocated as necessary. State wide internet along with safe roads and bridges will not be short changed.

Economic development and Commerce will be a High Priority for the State. Business taxes will be lowered bringing Minnesota to a competitive realm with neighboring states.

Should Minnesota pass a law to require criminal background checks for every gun purchase or transaction in the states?

ABSOLUTE criminal background checks for EVERY gun purchase. Safe Schools & Metal detectors at ALL school entrances.

Do you believe recreational marijuana should be legalized in Minnesota?

ABSOLUTE legalization of marijuana. The revenue for the state will ease other overbearing tax obligations and provide medical pain relief and uses along with recreational/ pleasure uses.

Should Minnesota raise the minimum wage to $15 statewide?

If elected we would like to see all people graduated to $15 minimum wage. Robust commerce will create a path for ALL to flourish and thrive.

Should Minnesota grant a permit for Enbridge Energy Company to build a new oil pipeline across central Minnesota, and approve a new route for the updated pipeline?

Yes, grant the permit for the pipeline. Safety and utility are the only responsible statewide answer.

Will you abolish MNSure if you are elected?

We will NOT abolish MNsure or any other Healthcare plan, unless or until a better plan is available. EVERYONE deserve quality Health care!!!

Should Medicaid recipients be required to work?

Medicaid recipients should be allowed to work if they are able and would like to work.

The population of Minnesota is expected to grow by 800,000 by 2035. What would you do to accommodate rapid growth on the state’s transportation system? Please outline a future funding mechanism for roads and bridges.

Future funding and saving for roads and bridges starts immediately. A gas tax dedicated to ONLY roads and bridges will see the Great state of Minnesota into the future, 2035 and beyond.