Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2018 political guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Senate, Governor, U.S Congress, Attorney General, Secretary of State and State Auditor this fall. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of our viewer’s questions.

Above is the video and below the answers Tina Smith provided.

Responses from Tina Smith, DFL candidate for U.S Senate:

Should Immigration Customs Enforcement — ICE — be abolished, and replaced with a different agency to control immigration crimes?

There is no question that ICE and immigration enforcement is badly in need of reform. But we have to do that by fixing the inhumane policies of Trump Administration, not by simply eliminating the agency tasked with implementing them. With this administration’s intent on stepping up ICE raids and other aggressive enforcement actions, it’s more important than ever that we protect the children who wind up as collateral damage. That’s why I introduced a bill called the HELP Separated Children Act that would restore some basic humanity to our immigration enforcement process. It would cement in law the principle that no child should ever be left abandoned as a result of an immigration enforcement proceeding. Parents should have the opportunity to make phone calls to arrange for child care. And, what’s more, parents should have the opportunity to speak with their kids — to comfort and reassure them, and to make sure they know how they’ll be taken care of while their case is being resolved. Immigration can be divisive. But this bill is something we can all agree on.

When politicians refer to negative stories as “fake news”, do you believe it?

No. Our democracy depends on a free and independent press. When politicians call reporting they don’t like “fake news” they undermine trust in our civic organizations for their own political gain. We need to find ways to disagree with each other but also stick to the facts.

Should the President be permitted to unilaterally raise tariffs on US imports, or should Congress be required to vote before tariffs are imposed?



Trade is vital to Minnesota’s businesses and farmers. But trade needs to be fair, and all parties need to play by the rules. When other countries cheat, we stand up for ourselves. Congress has an important role to make sure that our trade policy works for Minnesota’s workers, small businesses, farmers, and the environment. I have voted in favor of supporting the role of Congress in trade policy, and imposing tariffs. Congress has an important role to play overseeing trade policy advanced by President Trump. As U.S. Senator, I have pushed the Trump Administration to explain the strategy around tariffs, and how we can move forward toward fair trade.

Should able-bodied Medicaid recipients be required to work?

Most people who receive Medicaid are seniors, children or people living with disabilities. The problem is that people can’t afford health care. Health care is a basic human right, and no one should have to choose between paying for health care and buying groceries or paying rent. According to a Kaiser Family Foundation study, most people who receive Medicaid and can work do work. Of those who aren’t working, the vast majority are in school or are unable to work because of illness, disability, or caregiving responsibilities. I do not support proposals that create new bureaucracies that will cost taxpayer money, and create more red tape. I don’t support proposals that cost Minnesota more to cover fewer people. The Republicans included a proposal like this in their bill to Repeal and Replace the Affordable Care Act. While I was not in the Senate at the time, but I would have voted against that bill.

Do you believe North Korea will “denuclearize,” as President Trump says it will?

Our goal should be to secure lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, and a North Korea without nuclear weapons is good. President Trump was incorrect when he said in June that North Korea is no longer a nuclear threat. We need to engage in diplomacy to resolve this challenge, and achieve our goals.

Do you believe in climate change, and should the U.S. rejoin the Paris climate accords?

Climate change is real and poses a threat to our economy and our health. The question before us is what will we do to move our state and country toward a clean energy future. I support keeping the U.S. in the Paris Climate Agreement and I strongly oppose President Trump’s proposed cuts to energy efficiency and renewable energy. As Senator, I am working to keep auto efficiency standards and support for clean energy like wind, solar and biofuels. We need to lead the way towards clean, affordable, reliable energy, which will create jobs and make us more competitive. As Lt. Gov., I led the fight to raise Minnesota’s Renewable Energy Standard to fifty percent by 2030, and I continue to work on this goal in Congress.

