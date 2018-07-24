  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vikings fans can now experience 50 years of the franchise’s history in a new museum.

The Minnesota Vikings Museum will offer a 360-degree video theater, multiple interactive exhibits and hundreds of historical artifacts.

It will be open during the Vikings training camp from July 25 until Aug. 16.

The museum is located on the old property of Northwest Airlines in Eagan.

It is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday noon to 5 p.m.

Adult tickets are $20 and $14 for children.

