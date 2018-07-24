Welcome to WCCO.com’s 2018 political guide!

We reached out to all Minnesota candidates running for U.S Senate, Governor, U.S Congress, Attorney General, Secretary of State and State Auditor this fall. Candidates were asked to provide a two-minute video discussing their platform as well as answer a set of our viewer’s questions.

Above is the video and below the answers William Denney provided. This is not a paid advertisement nor does WCCO endorse any candidate.

Responses from William Denney Independent candidate for Secretary of State:

Do you believe there is voter fraud in Minnesota?



Of course there is a small amount of voter fraud. However, I believe we have a system that keeps it to a bare minimum.



Do you agree with President Trump that “millions of illegal immigrants” voted in the 2016 presidential election, including Minnesota?



No.

Should Minnesota voters be required to show identification before they cast a ballot?

I would be willing to explore the idea of requiring identification to vote, but only with assurances that the government would be more diligent and proactive about eliminating accessibility issues to said IDs and making best efforts to ensure broad participation in elections.



Should Minnesota consider online or by-mail voting options?

I do not support online voting for a number of reasons, including cyber-security concerns and the lack of a paper trail. I believe a by-mail system could be constructed that would be efficient and effective.



Should ranked choice voting be instituted for statewide elections?

Yes. Ranked choice voting should be instituted at all levels for all elections.



What is the most important challenge facing Minnesota’s voting system in the next 10 years?

We live in a world where cyber security will always be at the forefront of our problems. Fortunately, Minnesota uses paper ballots, which allows for an auditable backup process in the event of challenged results. However, our voter registration system will remain a target for potential attackers. It must maintain an impenetrable defense.