MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A southern Minnesota woman is accused of hitting her boyfriend with her SUV last weekend during an argument outside a bar.

Jessica Stadler, 42, of Farmington, is charged with one count of attempted second-degree assault in connection with the early Saturday morning incident, documents filed in Dakota County show.

According to a criminal complaint, witnesses told officers that Stadler and her boyfriend were arguing after bar close outside The Mug on Pilot Knob Road.

When Stadler’s boyfriend called her a “b—-,” she dared him to do it again, and he did.

Immediately after, Stadler drove her SUV into her boyfriend, knocking him over leaving the parking lot.

Emergency crews brought the boyfriend to a hospital. He complained of back pain and suffered cuts to his legs and feet, the complaint states.

Officers arrested Stadler. She had walked back to the scene, and smelled of alcohol. Her keys were in her pocket.

If convicted of the assault charge, she faces a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison and/or a $14,000 fine.