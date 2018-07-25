  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Assault, Farmington, Hit And Run
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A southern Minnesota woman is accused of hitting her boyfriend with her SUV last weekend during an argument outside a bar.

Jessica Stadler, 42, of Farmington, is charged with one count of attempted second-degree assault in connection with the early Saturday morning incident, documents filed in Dakota County show.

According to a criminal complaint, witnesses told officers that Stadler and her boyfriend were arguing after bar close outside The Mug on Pilot Knob Road.

When Stadler’s boyfriend called her a “b—-,” she dared him to do it again, and he did.

Immediately after, Stadler drove her SUV into her boyfriend, knocking him over leaving the parking lot.

Emergency crews brought the boyfriend to a hospital. He complained of back pain and suffered cuts to his legs and feet, the complaint states.

Officers arrested Stadler. She had walked back to the scene, and smelled of alcohol. Her keys were in her pocket.

If convicted of the assault charge, she faces a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison and/or a $14,000 fine.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.