CHICAGO (AP) — A major study finds that lowering blood pressure more than usually recommended can cut the risk of mental decline that often leads to Alzheimer’s disease.

It’s the first time a single step has been clearly shown to help prevent a dreaded condition that has had people trying crossword puzzles, diet supplements and a host of other things in hope of keeping their mind sharp.

The large federally funded study previously found that treating people to a top pressure reading of 120 instead of 140 cut the risk of heart problems and death. New results show it also lowers the risk of mild cognitive impairment, a frequent precursor to dementia.

Results were announced Wednesday at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Chicago.