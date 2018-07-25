EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings new training facility is fan approved.

For the first time Wednesday, fans got to watch the Vikings practice in Eagan, breaking a 50-year tradition in Mankato. The new facility is on the old Northwest Airlines property.

Fans have to order tickets ahead online. They are free, but there is a charge for parking.

It was a christening of sorts. For the first time, this sparkling new facility was put to the use, it was meant for hosting the loyalist of fans. Sara May of Andover came with family.

“We’re huge Vikings fans. We are here, we wanted to come be one of the first to see it so we are here,” May said.

Her family was among a few hundred people who spent Wednesday watching the Vikings rookies train. There was even a Kirk Cousins sighting for the optimistic fans and their purple colored glasses.

Carl Anderson, Jr. of Andover said, “We’re gonna win the Super Bowl.”

Carl Anderson, Sr. chimed in, “Like my son said we are going the Super Bowl this year. I want to be here to support them and see it first.”

The day did require some new logistics, like pre-ordered tickets and paid parking.

Anderson, Sr. said, “It’s complicated but it’s really nice out here, really nice. They did an excellent job, really nice, excellent job.”

The fans seemed to be fans of the new snack area, the kids fun zone and all of the violet-hued merchandise for sale.

As Scott Ulbricht from Forest Lake put it, “This is amazing, gone from a Ford Pinto practice center to a Lamborghini.”

Free general admission tickets are sold out for all training camp days, except for July 26 and Aug. 14.

Click here for more information on tickets and parking.