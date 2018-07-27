BEMIDJI, Minn. (WCCO) – The Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force has arrested several individuals in recent weeks in connection with controlled substance sales and distribution in Northern Minnesota.

The most recent investigation led to the arrest of a 50-year-old Minneapolis man in the parking lot of the Paul Bunyan Mall in Bemidji for first-degree controlled substance sales. Darnell Warren was arrested on July 19, and task force agents seized 12 grams of heroin, 32 grams of cocaine, and 12 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

Three other individuals were also taken into custody in Bemidji on July 19 for warrants or parole violations, including Indy Rae Lafriniere, 27, of Waubun; Terrvante Rennikco Hicks, 27, of Hopkins; and Cheyenne Carol Fasthorse, 27, of White Earth.

A search warrant executed by the task force in Naytahwaush on July 16 also led to the arrest of several individuals. The investigation involved the distribution of heroin and fentanyl on the White Earth Reservation in Northwestern Minnesota.

Larry Butler, 30, of Crete, Illinois; Chakeamm Cordero Cox, 26, of Midlothian, Illinois; Terence Lee Turner, 57, of Naytahwaush; and Ashley Ann Weaver, 34, of Mahnomen, were all arrested for first-degree possession of a controlled substance. Agents seized 32 grams of suspected heroin and a firearm.

A similar search warrant was executed on May 4 in Cass Lake. The investigation involved the distribution of heroin and fentanyl on the Leech Lake Reservation in North-Central Minnesota.

Robert Cody Mcrunels, 48, of Detroit, Michigan, and Adam Viterra, 32, of Cass Lake, were arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, and task force agents seized 8 grams of suspected heroin. Regina Mitchell, 33, of Boy Lake, was arrested on outstanding warrants.

Mcrunels was later arrested on July 18 for first-degree controlled substance sales and Karla Jean Thompson, 34, of Cass Lake was arrested for third-degree controlled substance sales. Agents purchased approximately 14 grams of suspected heroin from Mcrunels and conspirators, including Thompson. During the execution of the search warrant, Annadine Maria Houle, 63, of Cass Lake, was arrested for obstructing legal process.

The Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force covers Beltrami County, Hubbard County, Cass County, Koochiching County, City of Bemidji, City of Park Rapids, City of International Falls, Leech Lake Reservation and White Earth Reservation.