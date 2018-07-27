ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Democratic state Rep. Erin Murphy is out with her first television ad in the race for governor.

Murphy’s campaign released an ad Friday morning that calls out GOP candidate and former Gov. Tim Pawlenty. It also highlights legislative victories during her tenure as House Majority Leader like raising the minimum wage and legalizing same-sex marriage.

The campaign says it’s a “six-figure” ad buy that will run statewide until the Aug. 14 primary.

Murphy has the party’s endorsement but she’s at a steep fundraising disadvantage against Attorney General Lori Swanson and U.S. Rep. Tim Walz. Walz and Swanson released advertisements earlier this month.

The battle over the airwaves is heating up on both sides. Republican Jeff Johnson released a statewide radio ad weeks after Pawlenty launched a TV campaign attacking him.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)