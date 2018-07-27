ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) – After a step van was reported stolen on Thursday and later found in Minden Township, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to the incident.

A storage garage belonging to a tenant at the Airway Storage and Business Center in St. Cloud was forced open, and a 2001 Freightliner step van was stolen from the unit, authorities said.

The vehicle—which is yellow, red and white with “Mac Tools” decals on the sides of the truck—was located just before noon on Thursday in a parking lot at 1034 E. Germain St. in St. Cloud, where police said it was missing a computer and several tools.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information regarding the crime or anyone who may have seen the step van between 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and 12 p.m. on Thursday to contact the office at 320-968-7201 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 800-255-1301, www.tricountycrimestoppers.org.