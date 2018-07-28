MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Nicollet woman is dead after her car collided with a motorhome Friday in Blue Earth County.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened at about 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of county roads 11 and 50 in Judson Township.

Mary Louise Blank, 70, was driving northbound in a Chevrolet Impala on C.R. 50, while 57-year-old Roger Dale Baertsch was driving a motorhome westbound on C.R. 11.

Blank was pronounced dead at the scene. Baertsch, from Carver, and his 11-year-old grandson were treated for non-life threatening injuries. His other passenger, a 32-year-old man, was not hurt.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.