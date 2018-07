MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 18-year-old from Minnetonka made an emergency landing into Lake Winona in Alexandria Friday night.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s office says it happened just after 7 p.m. Maxwell Guderian was flying the single engine plane when it lost power. He could not make it back to the airport and put the plane down in the water.

Authorities say he was not hurt. It is not clear what caused the plane to lose power.