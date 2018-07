MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A crash Saturday evening on a southeastern Minnesota highway left a 16-year-old girl dead.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a Buick LaSabre carrying three 16-year-old girls went off-road on northbound Highway 76 near Houston Township after the driver lost control.

One of the passengers, Sophia Moe, of Winona, died in the crash. She was not wearing a seat belt.

Emergency crews brought the driver and the other passenger to a hospital for treatment.