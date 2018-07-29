MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in southern Minnesota have found a driver’s license belonging to 73-year-old Vincent Hugo Mathiowetz, of Sleepy Eye, who has been missing since June.

Police say they were contacted by a citizen, who was using the rest area on Highway 4 near the Cottonwood River and observed a gun, clothing and what appeared to be bone.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Sleepy Eye Police Department processed the scene and found the driver’s license, a revolver, human bone remains, blue jeans, a red T-shirt, brown work boots, a watch and eye glasses.

The human bone remains will be taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office to be compared with known DNA samples that were previously collected from family members for positive identification. The area where the human bone remains were found was in the general vicinity where previous searches were conducted.

Investigators found Mathiowetz’s car at a boat landing on Highway 4 near the Cottonwood River, just south of Sleepy Eye, when he was initially reported missing on June 3.

Drones and K9 units were deployed in an effort to find Mathiowetz.

No additional information has been released at this time.