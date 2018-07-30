MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Scott County officials have identified a 61-year-old man who died in a crash on July 26.

William Arthur Scattergood, of Richfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the county sheriff’s office, deputies responded at 2:30 p.m. to a driving complaint when the vehicle in question crashed near Pillsbury Avenue and Deuce Road in New Market Township.

Officials say the reporting party said the vehicle was driving erratically before entering a roundabout at Pillsbury Avenue and Deuce Road. The vehicle then drove over the center median, entered the northbound lane of traffic on Pillsbury Avenue, rolled and came to rest on its roof in the northbound lane, south of Deuce Road.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the crash.