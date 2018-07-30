BREAKING NEWSNo Charges Filed Against Officers In Thurman Blevins Shooting
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fatal Crash, New Market Township, Richfield, Scott County
(credit: Jupiter Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Scott County officials have identified a 61-year-old man who died in a crash on July 26.

William Arthur Scattergood, of Richfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the county sheriff’s office, deputies responded at 2:30 p.m. to a driving complaint when the vehicle in question crashed near Pillsbury Avenue and Deuce Road in New Market Township.

Officials say the reporting party said the vehicle was driving erratically before entering a roundabout at Pillsbury Avenue and Deuce Road. The vehicle then drove over the center median, entered the northbound lane of traffic on Pillsbury Avenue, rolled and came to rest on its roof in the northbound lane, south of Deuce Road.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.