Latest MLB Power RankingsWill any team catch the Red Sox? It looks less likely every week.

Eovaldi Leads Red Sox In 3-0 Win Over TwinsNathan Eovaldi pitched seven impressive innings in his first start with Boston, J.D. Martinez drove in all three runs to increase his major league-leading RBI total to 89 and the Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Sunday for their 18th victory in 22 games.

Martinez Hits Majors-Leading 32nd HR; Red Sox Top Twins 10-4Logan Morrison hit a solo homer for the Twins, a night after they appeared to throw in the towel a bit in pursuit of a playoff spot following a pair of trades that sent away infielder Eduardo Escobar and reliever Ryan Pressly.

Moore Wins Third MVP Award As Parker Beats Delle DonneLynx star Maya Moore said she's routinely asked if she has room for all of the awards she's won in her basketball career. She'll have to make space for another trophy after her performance on Saturday.