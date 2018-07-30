BREAKING NEWSCity Releases Body Camera Video Of Blevins Shooting Death
Filed Under:Madonna

NEW YORK (AP) — Madonna is celebrating her upcoming 60th birthday with a fundraiser for orphans and children in Malawi.

The singer tells The Associated Press she’s teaming with Facebook for the fundraiser, which runs from Monday through August 31. Fans can donate directly to Madonna’s Facebook page or start their own fundraiser on the social media site to raise money for the singer’s campaign.

The proceeds will benefit her Raising Malawi foundation, and global payments company Ripple said it would match all of the donations.

Madonna will turn 60 on Aug. 16.

The pop icon, who adopted four children from Malawi, founded Raising Malawi in 2006 to address the poverty and hardship endured by Malawi’s orphans and vulnerable children. She launched a children’s wing at a hospital in Malawi last year.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

