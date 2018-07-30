MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Minneapolis police officers who fatally shot an armed black man last month said they feared for their lives during a foot chase.

Officers Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly told state investigators they shot 31-year-old Thurman Blevins after seeing a gun clear his pocket, according to interview transcripts released Monday.

Kelly told investigators that he saw Blevins point the gun at him moments before he and Schmidt fired.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension recovered a shell casing from Blevins’ gun near his body.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Monday the officers wouldn’t be charged. He said Blevins’ disregard for police instructions, fleeing and pointing a gun at officers justified their actions.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)