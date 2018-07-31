MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings have a new quarterback, a new training facility and now a new signature coffee blend.

Caribou Coffee announced Tuesday that it’s issuing a limited release “SKOL” blend, dubbed the official coffee of the Minnesota Vikings.

The company says the idea was to create a coffee Vikings fans could enjoy on a warm morning tailgating outside U.S. Bank Stadium or while camping on the couch during a frigid December game day.

Jenifer Hangess, the vice president of marketing at the Twin Cities-based coffee company, says SKOL blend is a medium roast with a nutty flavor, and notes of cinnamon and cherry.

Just as the Vikings are known to give back to the community, SKOL blend also has a built-in charity component to help the next generation of Minnesotans.

Caribou says 10 percent of SKOL blend proceeds sold at its locations will go to the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital.

Vikings fans will begin seeing the new blend in 10-ounce bags at Minnesota Caribou locations starting Thursday. The blend will also be for sale at most Minnesota grocery stores.

Keurig cups with SKOL blend are expected to be released in September.

Caribou did not specify how long the limited release blend will be available.