(credit: Central High School)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’ve been itching to downsize and get in on the tiny house craze, this may be the time to strike.

Students at St. Paul Central High School’s Construction Capstone course built an impressive little home, which they will sell to the highest bidder.

The online auction starts Wednesday, with a reserve price set at $30,000.

The house is 20-feet long, 8.5-feet wide and 15-feet-3-inches tall. It weighs 9,500 pounds, and has a total square footage — including the upper decks — of 226.

It comes complete with a kitchen, bathroom with a walk-in shower, two sleeping lofts — one that fits a queen-size bed — a ceiling fan and a bunch of eco-friendly features and technology.

The house also comes complete with an 80-inch flat-screen TV and a projector, to sweeten the deal. And it was made with Minnesota’s rough winters and sweltering summers in mind, with the ability to stand temperatures as low as 35-degrees-below zero.

The house will be open for viewings on select hours this Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. All proceeds go to the school’s construction program to fund future efforts.

Click here for more photos and information.

