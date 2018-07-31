PULLING TOGETHER:Support Team Minneapolis with a donation to Fraser, the state's largest provider of autism services. Call 1-800-542-9226
Filed Under:Fatal Accident, Morrison County
(credit: Jupiter Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Morrison County say an 84-year-old man is dead after he was run over by his tractor Monday.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report at 3:19 p.m. of a man run over by a tractor in Green Prairie Township, which is two miles north of Little Falls.

The sheriff’s office says the victim, Emil Groth of Little Falls, was driving a tractor in a field behind the residence when he fell off the tractor and was run over.

Groth was taken to St. Gabriel’s Hospital where he died from his injuries.

