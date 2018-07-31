MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Second baseman Brian Dozier is reportedly no longer with the Minnesota Twins.

Dozier, a fan-favorite and leader in the Twins’ clubhouse, was traded Tuesday to the Los Angeles Dodgers. In exchange the Twins receive infielder Logan Forsythe, first base/outfield prospect Luke Raley and right-handed pitcher Devin Smeltzer.

The news was first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

In 104 games this season with the Twins, Dozier was hitting .224 with 16 home runs and had 52 RBI. He also had a .402 slugging percentage and a .708 on base plus slugging percentage.

It’s just one of several moves the Twins have made before Tuesday’s non-waiver trading deadline. The Twins have also traded relief pitcher Zach Duke, infielder Eduardo Escobar, relief pitcher Ryan Pressly and starting pitcher Lance Lynn.

The Twins are eight games behind Cleveland in the American League Central Division with 57 games left. Dozier heads to a Dodgers squad that has a half-game lead in the National League West Division, and could contend for a spot in the World Series.