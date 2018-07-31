MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Funnel cake, Greek ouzo, spumoni and key lime pie make up some of the glorious (or horrifying) new beers being offered at the 2018 Minnesota State Fair.

The fair announced 27 new beverages premiering at the fair, as well as 13 returning “only at the fair” specialty drinks.

Below is the list that the Minnesota State Fair sent out Tuesday, reorganized by vendor.

DINO’S GYROS

Brewzo Lager

Inspired by Greek ouzo, this pilsner is infused with a touch of licorice and served with a sugar-spiced rim. Herbal ouzo flavors mingle with floral hops and a crisp malt flavor for a refreshing brew. 5.4% ABV. 40 IBUs. Brewed in St. Paul, Minn., by Lake Monster Brewing.

THE HANGER (A new building in the former Pet Center on Machinery Hill)

Cake’d Up Celebration Beer

This deep-fried cake-flavored beer is a lightly hopped ale featuring a distinct vanilla aroma with a sweet cake-like finish. 5.0% ABV. 20 IBUs. Brewed in North Mankato, Minn., by Mankato Brewery.

At The Hangar, located on the northeast corner of Murphy Avenue and Underwood Street

THE GRANDSTAND

Caramel Corn Cream Ale

A generous amount of corn in the brewing process gives this beer a pleasant caramel flavor. Fermenting at a uniquely higher temperature also gives way to a harmony between the hops and light and toasty caramel malts. 5.4% ABV. 20 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by FINNEGANS Brew Co.

At Hildebrand Concessions, located in the Grandstand concert venue

THE HIDEAWAY SPEAKEASY

Mobster Mule Bubble Trouble

This twist on a classic cocktail uses sparkling Edelweiss wine, ginger beer and sweet lime to create a perfectly refreshing drink. 10% ABV. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery.

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

FRONTIER BAR

Frontier Summer IPA

A perfect choice for a summer day at the fair, this full-bodied crisp and hoppy IPA is not overly bitter but light and approachable. 5.5% ABV. 35 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Fulton Brewing.

At Frontier Bar, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets

COASTERS

Funnel Cake Cream Ale

Reminiscent of a State Fair classic, this lightly hopped cream ale is bright and refreshing with a sweet finish. Flavors give the beer a taste of gooey dough with a crispy crust, apple pie filling and a dusting of powdered sugar. 4.7% ABV. Brewed in Milwaukee, Wis., by Lakefront Brewery.

Margarita-Style Kettle Sour Ale

Reminiscent of a classic margarita, this ale is a blend of soured and clean beer brewed with lime zest and salt aged in tequila-soaked barrel stoves. 5.0% ABV. 5 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by 612Brew.

At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

O’GARA’S

Gaelic Dark & Stormy

This deep golden ale is brewed with bright, citrusy lime and spicy ginger. It’s refreshing and finished with a lime wedge garnish. 5.0% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Co.

Orange Cream Ale

Deep gold in color with a soft malty aroma, this ale is infused with flavors of bright citrus orange and finished with a slightly sweet and creamy texture. 5.0% ABV. Brewed in Two Harbors, Minn., by Castle Danger Brewery.

St. Apple Malted Cider

This malted cider is brewed with apple and pie spices from Minneapple Pie for a sweet and tasty end-of-summer treat. 4.9% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Lakes & Legends Brewing Company.

St. Pat’s Green Ale

Think green beer is only for St. Patrick’s Day? Think again. This green light-bodied ale has a slightly fruity and floral aroma with a creamy, crisp finish. 4.6% ABV. 22 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by FINNEGANS Brew Co.

At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

SHANGHAIED HENRI’S & SUMMIT

Helles Ya, You Betcha

This light, refreshing Helles-style lager offers flavors of tangerine and fresh blood orange for a clean mouthfeel and a hint of sourdough crust. 4.2% ABV. Brewed in St. Paul, Minn., by Summit Brewing Co., proud sponsor of the International Bazaar Stage.

At Shanghaied Henri’s and the Summit Booth, located at the International Bazaar

THE COLISEUM

Horse Apple Ale

Brewed with pressed apple cider, this beer is the perfect kick-off to crisp Minnesota fall weather. 5.7% ABV. 8 IBUs. Brewed in Excelsior, Minn., by Excelsior Brewing Company.

At Aldo’s, Sabino’s Pizza Pies, Swine & Spuds and Snack House, located in the Warner Coliseum

WEST END MARKET

SCHELL’S PAVILLION

It Takes 2 to Tango and 3 to Mango

This beer is a traditionally brewed, mixed culture Berliner Weisse aged for one year in 80-year-old cypress wood lagering tanks and then aged an additional three months on mangos. It has a bright, fruity flavor of ripe mangos on top of a refreshingly tart and dry lemony acidity. 5.5% ABV. 5 IBUs. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., at Starkeller Brewing.

At the Schell’s Pavilion, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater

LuLu’s PUBLIC HOUSE

Juicy LuLuLucy

This hazy, northeastern-style IPA provides a fresh, juicy orange and grapefruit-like hop flavor. 6.7% ABV. 40 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Co.

Slipstream Black Currant Apple

Freshly pressed Midwestern apples fermented to a light bubbly effervescence then sweetened with floral and black currant berries for a flavor that is clean, crisp and fruity. 5.9% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks.

Sociable Mimosa or Bellini

Orange juice puree is mixed with Sociable Cider Werks Freewheeler to make a refreshing mimosa or bellini. 5.9% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks.

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

CAFÉ CARIBE

Key Lime Pie

A refreshing squeeze of key lime in a light biscuity golden ale, sweetened with a touch of lactose and rimmed with sugar. 4.5% ABV. 13 IBUs. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

At Café Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets

BALL PARK CAFÉ

Kirby Pucker #34

This second in a series of State Fair exclusives undergoes a second fermentation with lactobacillus. It’s brewed with a classic Minnesota combination of strawberries and rhubarb. 4.0% ABV. 3 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Eastlake Craft Brewery.

The Kloser IPA

Former Twins pitcher Glen Perkins teamed up with Surly to brew this hop-heavy, citrusy IPA based off of one of his homebrew recipes. 5.0% ABV. 64 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Co.

Passion Fruit Pils

Bent Paddle’s Venture Pils is infused with passion fruit for a tart and tropical experience. 5.0% ABV. 38 IBUs. Brewed in Duluth, Minn., by Bent Paddle Brewing.

Raspberry Champow

Bent Brewstillery teamed up with 2017 Minnesota State Fair Homebrew Gold-Medal Winner Mike Spores to create this white ale with red raspberries and champagne-varietal grapes. The super fruity ale is crisp, tart and refreshing. 5.0% ABV. 25 IBUs. Brewed in Roseville, Minn., by Bent Brewstillery.

The Shandlot Pink Lemon Shandy

This pink, lemony concoction is a classic summery brew infused with strawberries and hibiscus. 4.5% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Bauhaus Brew Labs.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

THE BLUE BARN

LimeLight

The crisp and refreshing LimeLight has a slight agave sweetness, partnered with a citrusy punch of lime and a hint of sea salt to create a balanced, drinkable brew. 5.4% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by The Freehouse.

Strawberry Mint Fro-Lé

This summer sipper features frozen strawberry lemonade with a hint of fresh mint. 5.0% ABV. Made by The Blue Barn.

At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

MANCINI’S AL FRESCO

Spumoni Tsunami

Inspired by the famous Italian ice cream, this lager is infused with strawberries and vanilla. It’s finished off with a pistachio garnish. 4.8% ABV. 10 IBUs. Brewed in St. Paul, Minn., by Bad Weather Brewing Company.

At Mancini’s al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

GIGGLE’S CAMPFIRE GRILL

Uffda Ale

This easy-drinking ale’s crisp and slightly tart flavors harmonize with honey aromas to make it the ultimate Norwegian-inspired session beer. It’s brewed with locally malted Rahr pilsner and wheat malts, a dash of honey malt, German Hallertau Magnum hops, Minnesota’s own Norsland Lefse, and Scandinavian lingonberries. Each is garnished with fresh lingonberries and a crispy lefse chip. 4.7% ABV. 21 IBUs. Brewed in St. Cloud, Minn., by Beaver Island Brewing Co.

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

The following 13 returning beverages are found only at the 2018 fair:

COASTERS

Beer Malt

A spin on a classic malt, the Beer Malt starts with vanilla ice cream mixed with malt powder and a dash of vanilla bean flavor. It’s blended with Boulder Beer’s Shake Chocolate Porter for a mild chocolate taste. 5.9% ABV. Brewed in Boulder, Colo., by Boulder Beer.

At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

GIGGLES

Candy Apple Hard Cider

Freshly pressed Midwestern Honeycrisp, Haralson and SweeTango apples are blended with brewed cane sorghum and Willamette hops, and then fermented using a fruit-forward wine yeast. It’s sweetened using cauldron-cooked wet caramel and carbonated to a bubbly effervescence. The result is a caramely crisp apple flavor with a not-too-sweet drinkability. Each pint is garnished with a caramel-drizzled apple slice. 6.0% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks.

Dill Pickle Ale

This American-style ale’s light malt notes give way to a bright minerality and is dry hopped with fresh dill horseradish and spices. Each is garnished with a dill pickle and Havarti dill cheese. 4.2% ABV. 18 IBUs. Brewed in St. Paul, Minn., by Tin Whiskers Brewery.

Maple Bacon Brown

This richly colored brown ale is brewed with Minnesota maple syrup for hints of sweetness and balanced with smoky malts. Each glass is paired with a crispy smoked bacon slice. 5.0% ABV. Brewed in Excelsior, Minn., by Excelsior Brewing Company.

Raspberry Hard Cider

A blend of Honeycrisp, Haralson and SweeTango apples is brewed with a touch of sorghum to add body, and then fermented dry for a tart, crisp apple flavor. Fresh raspberry puree in the brewing process sweetens the cider with a ripe berry flavor. Gluten-free. 6.4% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks.

S’Mores Beer

This chocolate-infused campfire original features the Cygnus X-1 Porter, an old English recipe with a natural hint of chocolate, a touch of smoke and added rye malt. Each glass of S’Mores Beer is rimmed with chocolate, dipped in crushed graham crackers, and topped off with a fluffy marshmallow. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in Excelsior, Minn., by Excelsior Brewing Company.

At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

ANDY’S GRILLE

Chocolate Chip Cookie Beer

Honoring two State Fair traditions – chocolate chip cookies and craft beer – this sweet sipper with a malty backbone is golden tan in color and features hints of chocolate and vanilla. Each glass is rimmed with semi-sweet chocolate. 5.2% ABV. 25 IBUs. Brewed in White Bear Lake, Minn., by Big Wood Brewery.

At Andy’s Grille, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets

HIDEAWAY SPEAKEASY

Cotton Candy Bubble Trouble

Sparkling Edelweiss wine is infused with a State Fair classic – cotton candy. Watch your drink fizz as sparkling wine is poured over cotton candy. It’s finished off with a cotton candy garnish. 11% ABV. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., by Cannon River Winery.

At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

SCHELL’S PAVILLION

Frozen Grain Belt Blu or Red Sangria Lager

These mainstay beers that once debuted at the Minnesota State Fair are frozen into a foam and floated atop any Schell’s beer. 4.8% ABV. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., by August Schell Brewing Co., proud sponsor of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

At the Schell’s Pavilion, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater

O’GARA’S AT THE FAIR

Grapefruit Ode IPA

Castle Danger has infused refreshing grapefruit into its classic Ode IPA for a hoppy yet fruity beer. With many tropical flavors and aromas, the citrus notes are at the forefront of this balanced IPA. 7% ABV. Brewed in Two Harbors, Minn., by Castle Danger Brewery.

At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

BALL PARK CAFÉ

Mini Donut Beer

This creative beer’s warm tan color, malty base and natural sweet flavors are reminiscent of a fresh State Fair mini donut. Each glass is served rimmed with cinnamon sugar. 5.0% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company.

Minnesota Mule Cider

A play on the popular cocktail, this gluten-free cider starts with fresh, Minnesota-grown apples and is transformed by adding hand-squeezed lime and ginger. The result is a little spicy and a little citrusy. 7.0% ABV. Brewed in Webster, Minn., by Sweetland Orchard.

At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

TEJAS EXPRESS

Original Beergarita

Award-winning Tejas Margarita Mix is frozen and blended with Leinenkugel’s Honey Weiss, a golden-hued American wheat beer with a touch of Wisconsin honey. This south-of-the-border-inspired thirst quencher is also available in strawberry and mojito flavors, and can be made gluten-free. 4.9% ABV. Honey Weiss brewed in Chippewa Falls, Wis., by Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co., proud sponsor of the Leinie Lodge Bandshell.

At Tejas Express, located in The Garden, north wall