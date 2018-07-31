PULLING TOGETHER:Support Team Minneapolis with a donation to Fraser, the state's largest provider of autism services. Call 1-800-542-9226
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Foxconn, GOP, Republicans, Scott Walker, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign is launching four new television ads touting Foxconn Technology Group’s economic impact on Wisconsin.

The ads will begin running Tuesday in Green Bay, western Wisconsin, northern Wisconsin and southeastern Wisconsin in an effort to convince voters that the Foxconn project will benefit the entire state, not just the southeast.

Each features workers from that region speaking about how the flat-screen plant Foxconn is building in Mount Pleasant will help their businesses. Walker appears in each ad promising Foxconn won’t get state incentives if it doesn’t create jobs or invest in Wisconsin.

Walker signed a bill last year handing the Taiwanese electronics giant $3 billion in incentives. Critics maintain the state is giving up too much to one company and the Mount Pleasant plant will have little impact outside of southeastern Wisconsin.

Walker’s campaign declined to say how much the ads cost.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.