ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A few therapy dogs had a very special celebration Tuesday. They called it a retirement paw-ty.

Stella and Daisy were honored at a retirement party at Regions Hospital. Stella has been visiting patients at Regions since 2014, and Daisy has been going there since 2010. Hospital staff and the 25 therapy dogs that volunteer were guests at the party, which included cake and dog treats.

Coordinators say having the dogs makes a huge difference in the patients’ lives.

“You can see it on the patients’ faces when they come down the hall,” Bonnie Watson, volunteer coordinator for Regions Hospital said. “The smile just breaks out and we get so many requests for room visits, but we’re just here to bring joy and happiness. That’s really what the dogs do.”

Regions Hospital does have a need for therapy dogs right now. Any potential dogs must be certified therapy visitors.

To find out more information, call volunteer services at Regions Hospital.