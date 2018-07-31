PULLING TOGETHER:Support Team Minneapolis with a donation to Fraser, the state's largest provider of autism services. Call 1-800-542-9226
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Election 2018, Erin Murphy, Jeff Johnson, Lori Swanson, Tim Pawlenty, Tim Walz

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republican political groups are waiting to see which Democrat emerges from an Aug. 14 in the race for governor. Democratic organizations are already attacking GOP candidate and former Gov. Tim Pawlenty.

Campaign finance reports released Tuesday show Alliance for a Better Minnesota has spent $2 million on ads attacking the former two-term governor. The group is a liberal political outfit that spends millions of dollars every election cycle backing Democrats.

Pawlenty is running against 2014 nominee and the party-endorsed candidate, Jeff Johnson, for the GOP nomination. He holds a fivefold cash advantage over Johnson heading into the primary.

Outside GOP groups haven’t spent much money yet as Democrats wrap up an unpredictable, three-way primary. U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, state Rep. Erin Murphy and Attorney General Lori Swanson are running.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.