MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Several Minnesota law enforcement agencies say 911 lines are down Wednesday afternoon.

The outage appears to be affecting 911 landline calls across the Twin Cities metro area.

Departments affected say that those experiencing an emergency should call their local non-emergency numbers to reach dispatch.

Below are tweets from affected departments. They list the numbers residents should call in case of an emergency.

RT @MnDPS_ECN: Emergency Communication Networks is aware of the reports of 911 outages in several counties across the state. We are in contact with the 911 provider, who is looking into what may be causing the problem. — MN Public Safety (@MnDPS_DPS) August 1, 2018

URGENT: We've been notified of a partial disruption to the 911 phone number for our dispatch center and others in the metro-area. If you need first responders call 952-258-5321 until further notice. We're working with phone carries to resolve the issue. Text to 911 is operational — Hennepin Sheriff (@HennepinSheriff) August 1, 2018

There have been some technical problems with the 911 calls getting through. The non-emergency number for Dakota County Communications is 651-322-2323. Dispatchers will be available to take your calls. We will advise everyone when this temporary problem is fixed.. — Dakota County SO (@DakotaMNSheriff) August 1, 2018

**Alert**Chisago County 911 lines are down. You will not get through on 911. Contact the non-emergency number at 651-257-4100 for any emergencies. We will advise when they are back up and running. #CCSO911 — Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) August 1, 2018

Alert: 911 is not working. This is a CenturyLink issue affecting the entire state. If you have a police, fire or medical emergency, call 952-826-1600 to reach dispatch. — City of Edina, MN (@EdinaMN) August 1, 2018

Landline 911 calls are not working. Cell calls to 911 are working now. From a landline call 651-767-0640 for emergencies. This is a problem in multiple areas in metro and Roseville too. — Roseville, MN Police (@RosevilleMN_PD) August 1, 2018

Hennepin County 911 system is out right now. If you have an emergency, try 911. If you can’t get through, report to your closest police or fire station!! — EFD (@ExcelsiorFire) August 1, 2018