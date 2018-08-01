  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:9/11, Emergency Call
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Several Minnesota law enforcement agencies say 911 lines are down Wednesday afternoon.

The outage appears to be affecting 911 landline calls across the Twin Cities metro area.

Departments affected say that those experiencing an emergency should call their local non-emergency numbers to reach dispatch.

Below are tweets from affected departments. They list the numbers residents should call in case of an emergency.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.