APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — An 18-year-old is behind bars after allegedly picking up and throwing an 8-year-old boy off of a 31-foot water slide platform.

Police say the boy was conscious when they got to the Apple Valley Aquatic Center Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel had initially thought the boy fell, but then they learned Roman Adams of Maple Grove picked up and pushed the boy over the railing while they were waiting in line for a slide.

Witnesses didn’t see the two fighting before, and investigators say the two didn’t know each other.

Police arrested Adams and say he will face criminal charges.

The boy remains hospitalized, and the extent of his injuries is still unknown.