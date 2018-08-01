MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Today marks the 11-year anniversary of the I-35W bridge collapse in downtown Minneapolis.

Over a decade ago, a busy freeway over the Mississippi River caved in during rush hour. Hundreds of cars fell into the river, leaving 13 people dead and 145 injured.

One survivor wrote a memoir about her experience and how she is still impacted to this day.

“I have some spine and neck injuries and PTSD,” Kimberly Brown said. “I had a lot of grief and survivor’s guilt to deal with.”

In her memoir, “The I-35W Bridge Collapse: A Survivor’s Account of America’s Crumbling Infrastructure,” Brown discusses how a lack of maintenance on the bridge may have contributed to its unexpected collapse.