  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:I-35 Bridge Collapse, Kimberly Brown, Memoir

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Today marks the 11-year anniversary of the I-35W bridge collapse in downtown Minneapolis.

Over a decade ago, a busy freeway over the Mississippi River caved in during rush hour. Hundreds of cars fell into the river, leaving 13 people dead and 145 injured.

One survivor wrote a memoir about her experience and how she is still impacted to this day.

“I have some spine and neck injuries and PTSD,” Kimberly Brown said. “I had a lot of grief and survivor’s guilt to deal with.”

In her memoir, “The I-35W Bridge Collapse: A Survivor’s Account of America’s Crumbling Infrastructure,” Brown discusses how a lack of maintenance on the bridge may have contributed to its unexpected collapse.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.