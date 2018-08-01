Uber will donate a portion of the proceeds from rides both to and from home games.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Lynx announced they’ll work with Uber this month to support breast cancer research.

In honor of Breast Health Awareness Month, Uber says it will donate a portion of the proceeds from all rides both to-and-from Lynx home games in August to aid breast cancer research at the Mayo Clinic.

“Uber has helped keep Minnesota moving for more than five years, and we’re proud to expand on our commitment to our local community by teaming up with the Minnesota Lynx in support of Mayo Clinic’s life-changing breast cancer research,” Uber spokesperson Charity Jackson said.

For anyone interested in making a donation directly to the Mayo Clinic, you can do so by visiting the hospital’s website.

