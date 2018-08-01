MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A new law that goes into effect Wednesday in Minnesota requires that law enforcement process rape kits in a reasonable timeline.

The law also requires that it will be easier for victims to follow up.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension did an audit of untested sexual assault examination kits in Minnesota back in 2015 and found that there were nearly 3,500 untested kits.

Under the new law, enforcement officers will be required to provide a victim with a sexual assault examination kit within 10 days of a report.

Then they have 60 days to have the kit tested.

Lastly, exam kits have to be stored for a minimum of a year and-a-half.

At a press conference Wednesday in the State Office Building, the author of the law, state Rep. Marion O’Neill (R-Maple Lake) said the fight is not over for victims.

“This is just a step in the direction of what we need to do to make sure victims of sexual violence…that they actually find justice,” she said.

In addition to making more rules for law enforcement, this new law also gives victims more power track their case.

They are allowed to submit a written request to find out when their kit was processed and if there were any DNA matches.