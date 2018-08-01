  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Joseph Gomm, Prison
Officer Jospeh Gomm (credit: Facebook/CBS)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The union representing Minnesota corrections employees is set to demand workplace changes after a prison guard’s death last month.

Joseph Gomm died of blunt force injuries after an inmate allegedly attacked him at the state’s prison in Stillwater. AFSCME Council 5 says it will call for staffing and inmate discipline changes Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say 42-year-old inmate Edward Muhammad Johnson is suspected of attacking Gomm, who was 45, with a weapon. Johnson has been serving time on a nearly 29-year murder sentence from 2002. Prosecutors have not yet charged him.

The union has previously said that prisons are understaffed and officers are unequipped for the job.

Thousands of people attended Gomm’s funeral last week.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.