MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Early voters are significantly outpacing the returns that accompanied the primaries in the two most recent elections.

Hennepin County officials say that as of Thursday morning, they had accepted 12,500 absentee ballots countywide, including submissions made in person as well as by email.

Ginny Helms, the Hennepin County election manager, said that previously, the record for the most absentee ballots in a primary election was back in 2014, when 9,019 were accepted.

Helms added that, in addition to the ballots already accepted, there are also 10,500 ballots that were sent to voters but have not yet been returned.

There is still time for those who have submitted ballots early to change their minds. The deadline for changing a vote is Tuesday, Aug. 7 at 5 p.m.