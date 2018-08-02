  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Heroin Overdose Death, Julie Vogelsang, Matthew Vogelsang, St. Cloud

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 28-year-old Little Falls man is facing murder charges after his 62-year-old aunt died of an apparent heroin overdose back in May.

Matthew Vogelsang was charged in Benton County Court with third-degree murder and fourth-degree controlled substance crime in connection with the May 3 incident.

St. Cloud police were called at about 12:20 p.m. on May 3 to a medical emergency on the 100 block of Highway 10 North. When officers arrived, they found a woman unresponsive and sitting in a chair. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and it was determined she died of a heroin overdose. The woman was identified as Julie Vogelsang.

matthew vogelsang Little Falls Man Arrested In Aunt’s Heroin Overdose Death

(credit: Morrison County Sheriff’s Office)

An investigation showed she got the heroin from her nephew, 28-year-old Matthew Vogelsang. Authorities located him on Tuesday in the Little Falls area, and he was arrested on several outstanding warrants.

He was taken to the Morrison County Jail, but will be transported to the Benton County Jail to be held on the overdose death charges.

