MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dairy Queen is celebrating its annual Miracle Treat Day Thursday, promising to donate $1 or more from every Blizzard Treat to Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare through Children’s Miracle Network.

Last year, $300,000 was raised for Gillette on Miracle Treat Day. This year’s proceeds will benefit Gillette’s Virtual Care program, which helps family’s gain easier access to expert care.

To find a participating location near you, visit miracletreatday.com.