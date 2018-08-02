  • WCCO 4On Air

(credit: Minnesota Department of Natural Resources)

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding an auction of confiscated fishing, hunting and trapping equipment Saturday.

Those interested can view the items in person at Hiller Auction Service in Zimmerman from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday and from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The auction will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. All of the equipment will be sold as-is, including with defects and faults and cannot be returned once purchased.

The items were confiscated from people committing game and fish violations.

The DNR says 214 firearms, 59 bows and 47 pieces of other equipment like deer stands, fishing poles, mounts and traps will be available. Anyone who wishes to purchase a firearm must submit to a background check.

Proceeds from the auction will go toward the Game and Fish Fund, which supports fish, wildlife and law enforcement programs.

A list of items is available at the Hiller Auction Service website.

