WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is proposing to roll back tougher Obama-era gas mileage requirements that are set to take effect after 2020.

The administration also wants to revoke the authority of California and other states to set their own, stricter mileage standards — independent of federal ones.

Thursday’s proposal would freeze an effort by the Obama administration intended to promote auto fuel efficiency and curb tailpipe emissions of climate-changing pollutants.

