MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenage girl was rescued after getting caught in a rock wall in a park in Sandstone Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office, the girl was climbing in Robinson Park with a number of experienced climbers. At about 3:30 p.m., authorities were notified that her knee had become wedged between two pieces of rock and could not be freed.

Deputies and Sandstone Fire Departments responded, and found her about 40 feet up a rock wall.

Rescuers said the other climbers she was with had already been tied off with climbing equipment, and was in no danger of falling.

Because the girl was so far off the ground, St. Louis County Rescue and Isanti’s fire department were also summoned to the scene.

Using, among other tool, the “Jaws of Life,” rescuers were able to free the girl from where she was trapped at about 8 p.m.

She was taken to get checked out by medical crews, who reported that she had only sustained soft tissue injuries.

“We would … like to remind people to use our outdoor resources safely and to always be in groups or let people know where you will be. Even with the best training unexpected things can and do happen,” the Pine County Sheriff’s Office said.

