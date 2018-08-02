MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The notorious “#mprraccoon” is now helping animals across the state.

The little critter gained worldwide attention in June when it scaled the UBS building in downtown St. Paul.

Upon its rescue, MPR sold T-shirts to commemorate the event. They raised over $41,000, and donated that money Thursday to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Roseville.

“This will go a long way in providing medical and rehabilitative care to wild animals,” said WRC officials in a statement. “Our sincere thanks to MPR for their amazing generosity.”

Read More: Raccoon Caught & Released After Reaching Rooftop In St. Paul