  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:First Degree Murder, Gregory Scheel, Paynesville
(credit: Stearns County Jail)

PAYNESVILLE, Minn. (WCCO) — A Paynesville man who was charged with killing his grandparents in March pleaded guilty to the charges Thursday.

Gregory Allen Scheel, 34, was accused of killing Wilbert and Gloria Scheel, who were found dead in their Toyota Prius on a rural road March 22. The couple had been reported missing the day before when they didn’t show up for a family dinner.

According to the criminal complaint, Scheel choked his grandfather with a plastic bag after tying his arms and legs. He is accused of strangling Gloria Scheel with an electrical cord.

Scheel’s two first-degree murder charges both carry a mandatory life sentence.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.