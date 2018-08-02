WATKINS, Minn. (WCCO) — A man walked away from a plane crash unscathed Thursday morning after experiencing mechanical issues.

Watkins Fire and Rescue teams responded to a report of a downed aircraft in a cornfield in Luxemburg Township around 10:40 a.m. When officers arrived, they found 21-year-old Jonathan Aslesen of Buffalo uninjured.

Aslesen said he experienced mechanical problems with the engine while he was preparing to complete a crop dusting pass on the field. Due to his engine troubles, he was forced into an emergency landing.

The aircraft, owned by Buffalo crop dusting company Classic Arrow Inc., experienced light damage.

Aslesen denied medical treatment.