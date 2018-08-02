  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Comfrey, Comfrey Police Department, Gavin Ludewig, Playground Accident
(credit: Education Images/UIG via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in southwestern Minnesota say they now know how a 9-year-old boy was killed in a playground accident late Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities responded at about 5:30 p.m. to the call of an unresponsive boy on the 100 block of Eastern Avenue in Comfrey, which is located southwest of New Ulm.

The boy was taken to the hospital for injuries suffered in the playground accident, but resuscitation efforts were not successful and the boy was pronounced dead.

Police say the victim, identified as Gavin Ludewig, was swinging on the swing set when he became entangled in the chains and was strangled.

Comfrey police, Springfield ambulance, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and North Memorial Air Care all responded to the incident.

Further details have not been released.

