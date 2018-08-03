MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Second verse, same as the first. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is once again shutting down a 15-mile stretch of 35W over the weekend.

Beginning Friday night, the interstate will be closed in both directions from Highway 62 to 694.

The road will shut-down at 9 p.m., and re-open Monday in time for the morning commute.

This follows a similar closure last weekend along 35W.

Crews have been working on two projects over the course of these two weekends. The first will be utility installation, and the second a resurfacing project on 35W between 94 and Highway 280.