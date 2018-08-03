  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Gopher Softball, Legionnaires' Disease, Sara Groenewegen, University Of Minnesota Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A former standout pitcher for the University of Minnesota softball team posted on social media earlier this week that she’s battling Legionnaires’ Disease.

Sara Groenewegen, a Canada native who pitched for the Gophers in the NCAA Tournament, was playing in the Canada Cup and went to an emergency room when she became feverish and had severe back pain.

She said she was placed into a medically-induced coma for 10 days after being diagnosed with Legionnaires’ Disease. It’s a form of atypical pneumonia caused by any type of Legionella bacteria. Symptoms can include coughing, shortness of breath, high fever, muscle pains and headaches.

She was slowly taken out of her coma earlier this week and placed in an intensive care unit.

Groenewegen said she’s slowly been reducing medications and is hoping to make a full recovery. She reached a milestone this week, being able to stand on her own for at least 10 seconds.

