MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has called out gubernatorial candidate Tim Pawlenty and the head of the Minneapolis police union after a political campaign mailer featured both.

A tweet posted Thursday afternoon showed a mailer for Pawlenty’s campaign, with a quote from the candidate: “Our state is wasting millions on benefits for those here illegally. That’s not right. I will enforce our laws and be a strong voice for hardworking Minnesotans.”

The ad shows Pawlenty standing next to Lt. Bob Kroll and other members of the police department, pictured in uniform.

It's severely disappointing on many levels to see Bob Kroll and Minneapolis police officers standing in uniform with Tim Pawlenty. But most of all, for them to condone a message that isn't even about public safety – it's about race baiting – is absolutely appalling. pic.twitter.com/CPGmaqXxuT — summer Kendal (@KendalKillian) August 2, 2018

Frey said that the political mailer should have made it clear that the city’s police department itself does not endorse Pawlenty, and that department’s policy explicitly prevents that.

He said he and Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo are working to have any online campaign materials include a disclaimer and either blur the department trademarks — their patches and badges — or remove the images featuring the police officers’ uniforms.

Arradondo said, “As Chief I want to make it very clear the MPD does not endorse any political candidate and that ALL members of the MPD will continue to treat every member of the public professionally and with respect. We will not engage in any activity that singles out an individual based solely upon their citizenship or immigration status.”

Frey added that the Minneapolis Police Department’s officers are prevented “from asking about immigration status,” and said it’s “not an advisory guideline that can be selectively ignored.”

Frey went on to state: “It is a city law that cannot be reversed by Bob Kroll or any political candidate. They don’t speak for the city. So let me make it clear: our separation ordinance will be enforced no matter who occupies the office of Governor or who is leading the police union. Minneapolis stands with our immigrant brothers and sisters who have, throughout our city’s history, made Minneapolis a better place to live.”

